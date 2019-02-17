Family of CRPF soldier injured in Pulwama attack says want to meet him now

Satyanarayan Kumar, a resident of Gorakhpur's Gulhariya area, complained of uneasiness and had to be rushed to a hospital after he saw on TV his son was injured in a terrorist attack in in Jammu and Kashmir, the family said Sunday.

On Saturday night, Kumar was watching on television when he saw his son, Awadhesh, 30, being treated at an hospital in channels were broadcasting footage of visiting the hospital where CRPF jawans injured in the attack were being treated.

Shortly after this, Kumar developed health complications and was admitted to a hospital, his other son, Amit, said.

said then he made a call to the Army, which confirmed had been injured in the attack and was recuperating.

"We watched meeting my injured brother at the hospital on Doordarshan at around 7.30 pm on Saturday. He seemed to have suffered in head and hands and the entire family was worried," said.

"But officials on the phone assured his condition was stable," he said.

He said he now wants to meet his brother to know about his well-being.

"We are worried and want to meet him. We have written to the (about this)," he added.

Kumar joined the in 2011.

Forty CRPF jawans were killed and five were injured when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the soldiers on Thursday, nearly 20 kilometres outside The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles in which the CRPF soldiers were heading to the Valley.

