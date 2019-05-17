Cong-JDS govt's fall imminent after LS polls:Yeddyurappa

-
ALSO READ
No BJP MLA will join other party; over 20 MLAs will leave Cong: BS Yeddyurappa
Will form government in K'taka within 24 hours if we win 22 LS seats: Yeddyurappa
Siddaramaiah slams Yeddyurappa for remark on disgruntled MLAs
Kumaraswamy govt in deep slumber, alleges Yeddyurappa
Yeddyurappa urges BJP workers to live up to Modi's expectations
-
Describing the Congress-JDS coalition dispensation in Karnataka as a hub of infighting and confusion, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa Friday expressed doubts over the government's continuation after the Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP leader made the remark in Hubballi when asked about the Twitter war between chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the chief minister.
Kumaraswamy's remark that Kharge should have been offered the top post long ago had triggered a twitter debate between him and Siddaramaiah, who is also the ruling coalition coordination committee chief.
In response to Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah had suggested that Kumaraswamys elder brother H D Revanna too was quite capable to lead the state as chief minister.
Yeddyurappa said, "Congress and JD(S) have become a hub of squabbling. What will people be thinking when Siddaramaiah says Revanna should be the chief minister and then Kumaraswamy counters him that Kharge should have been the chief minister... It is like betraying the masses."
The BJP leader was confident that the people of Kundgol and Chincholi would teach the two parties a befitting lesson for "betraying" them and creating confusion.
To a question on the next chief minister, Yeddyurappa said, "The question will arise when the government survives. Future depends on the results of Lok Sabha election and the two bypolls (Chincholi and Kundgol assembly segments).
After the election there will be upheaval in politics (in Karnataka). I dont think Congress and JD(S) will continue for long in the government."
Predicting BJPs victory in the Lok Sabha election, Yeddyurappa said Narendra Modi would return as prime minister again and the election results will have a bearing on Karnataka.
He said he would wait and watch what changes the Lok Sabha elections would usher in.
"We are going to win about 280 to 290 seats (in Lok Sabha). Narendra Modi will 100 per cent become prime minister again. We have the support of various political parties. So, not a single seat we will lose....," the BJP leader said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU