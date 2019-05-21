Shyam Saran to be conferred with Japan's 'Order of the Rising Sun' award

Former will be conferred with Japan's second highest national award for his contributions to strengthen the strategic ties and enhancing mutual understanding between and

The Government of on Tuesday announced that in its 2019 Spring Imperial Decorations, it will confer 72-year-old Saran, 'the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star'.

Saran, who was India's during 2004-2006, has played an important role to elevate Japan- relationship to strategic partnership, the Embassy of said in a statement.

During his tenure, the then Japanese visited for the first time in 5 years, the statement said.

Saran's contributions in strengthening mutual understanding between Japan and India includes "India Festival", which was held in Japan in 1988, when he was of Mission of Embassy of India in Japan, it said.

Since 2017, Saran has been enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries, such as by hosting an "India-Japan Colloquium," it said.

'The Order of the Rising Sun' is a honour established in 1875 by

