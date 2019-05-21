Indian scales two of world's highest mountains in just six days

A 28-year-old Indian has scaled two above 8,000 metres, including the Mt. Everest, in just six days during the ongoing climbing season, Nepalese media reported on Tuesday.

Keval Hiren Kakka touched the peak of Mount Lhotse, world's fourth highest mountain, on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based scaled leading a team of the nine-member expedition at 6:30 am, Rishi Bhandari, at Satori Adventures Pvt Ltd, who organised the expedition, said.

Kakka had on May 16 scaled Mount Everest, reported.

"He was a part of a 13-member expedition led by Canadian on Mt Everest, Bhandari said.

Kakka started his professional career in climbing by organising expeditions to Mt (6,001m), (5,932m), Mt Friendship (5,289m), Mt Lobuche East (6,019m), (6,049m), (8,163m) among others, the report said.

The climbing season this year began on May 14 after an eight-member team of Nepali mountain guides successfully scaled the Mount Everest, becoming the season's first team to open the climbing route to the world's highest peak.

The height of is 8,848 metres, while is at 8,526 metres.

