Commuters face harrowing time as snag hits Yellow Line, share experiences on social media

Thousands of commuters on Metro's had a harrowing time on Tuesday after a technical snag on a section of the corridor left many of them stranded inside halted coaches on tracks or on crowded platforms.

were hit around 9.32 am due to breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at Sultanpur station, leading to tripping of power supply in the section, Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

Many commuters who got stranded inside coaches of halted trains before they were evacuated, took to to express their anger and frustration. They also shared pictures and videos of people walking on the tracks, overcrowded platforms and packed escalators.

Gurgaon resident Jatin Takkar, who regularly takes the to his office near Central Secretariat, said, "I got stuck in a train for nearly 50 minutes. We had to eventually walk on the tracks to reach the platform."



The snag left commuters hassled as trains were temporarily run in two loops -- between and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar.

There was no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar stations. falls between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar.

" Disrupted at Waiting For 1 hour," tweeted @shahbaznewton.

"Something got hit to metro train, probably electric wire and then powerful emergency brakes were applied by We were locked inside the metro with no AC for 10 min. We were evacuated after 30 min. Thanks DMRC for evaluation," wrote another user @Ish-Chandra, and shared a picture of commuters walking on tracks towards a station platform.

Gaurav Rangnani, a in a private company, who was on his way to Noida from Gurgaon, said he had "waited for nearly three hours" in the chaos, and could not enter the overcrowded

Meanwhile, some passengers claimed being "charged exorbitantly" for sharing auto-rickshaw rides between Qutab Minar and Sultanpur metro stations.

"I had to alight at Sultanpur and then take an auto-rickshaw to Qutab Minar. We were five passengers in the vehicle and each had to cough up Rs 100," claimed Tairas Tope, a retired

Cyril Mathew, also wrote on Twitter, "Chaos and crowds as b/w Chattarpur & Sultanpur metros conks off. Autowalas hayday fleecing willing customers. #DelhiisDMRC. DMRC is "



Nearly three-and-a-half hours after the glitch, end-to-end services were partially restored, with trains plying between Qutub Minar and Sultanpur stations with lower frequency and in another 30 minutes, resumed, the officials said.

The DMRC constantly updated the status of the disruption and rectification on its to inform commuters.

Feeder were made available to stranded commuters between Qutub Minar and Sultanpur stations.

The 48.8 km-long Yellow Line has 37 stations and has an average daily ridership of about seven to eight lakh.

