Sikkim Assembly trends: SKM leads in 3 seats, SDF in one

The Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in three Assembly seats, while the ruling Democratic Front (SDF) is leading in one constituency, as per initial trends, officials said Thursday.

SDF supremo and is leading by 390 votes over his nearest rival of SKM from Poklok Kamrang assembly seat.

Chamling is also contesting from Namchi Singhithang assembly seat.

Lobzang Bhutia of SKM is leading by 321 votes against his nearest SDF rival in seat.

SKM candiate Lok Nath Sharma is leading by 978 votes against his nearest SDF rival in the the Gyalshing-barnyak seat.

In the Khamdong-singtam



Assembly seat SKM candidate is leading by 606 votes against his nearest SDF rival

has 32 Assembly seats.

