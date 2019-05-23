BJP surges ahead in Rajasthan

The BJP-led NDA is leading in all 25 seats of in the initial rounds of counting, according to the

The BJP contested 24 seats while its alliance partner (RLP) contested one seat of Nagaur.

As trends poured in showing a sweep for the party, large number of BJP workers thronged the party headquarters here.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son is trailing behind BJP candidate with a margin of 36569 votes in Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.

The margin in the initial trends was highest in Bhilwara, where BJP candidate is leading by 118896 votes and the lowest margin is in Bharatpur, where BJP is leading with a margin of 2496 votes.

BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rajyavardhan Rathore ( rural), PP Chaudhary (Pali) are leading with the margin of 51159, 56429 and 97772 votes respectively.

exuded confidence that the NDA will win all seats in the state.

NDA will get a clear majority. It appears the NDA will get around 350 seats in the country. Celebration is already going on, Saini told reporters.

In Rajasthan, all candidates of BJP and RLP are going to win, he said.

