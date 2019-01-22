Akal Takht summons gurdwara president for equating Bihar CM with Sikh Gurus

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

The Akal Takht, the top temporal body of Sikhs, on Tuesday summoned Gurdwara Patna Sahib Parbandhak Committee president Avtar Singh Hit for his alleged blasphemous act of equating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Sikh Gurus.

Akal Takht head Harpreet Singh has asked Hit to appear before it on January 28, an official said.

The official said that as per Sikh tenets no human being could be equated with Gurus.

Recently, Hit had allegedly equated Nitish Kumar with Sikh Gurus at a religious function in Bihar, he said.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 21:15 IST

