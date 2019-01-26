Relief and rescue ops during Kerala floods theme of Indian Navy Tableau

Relief and rescue operations by the Defence forces during the floods were the theme of the Tableau that rolled down the during the 70th Parade.

In keeping with the Indian Navy's theme for the year 2019, "Indian Navy-Mission Deployed and Combat Ready", the tableau illustrated the combat potential of the multi-dimensional of the 21st Century.

The Navy's efforts in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during operation 'Madad' in was showcased wherein a Dhruv helicopter was shown conducting rescue from a roof top.

The tableau also featured state of the art assets like multi role fighter, Rukmani Satellite, P81 Maritime Patrol aircraft, Kolkata class Ship and Kalvari class submarine.

The devastating floods in last year claimed hundreds of lives and rendered scores of people homeless.

The conducted a 14-day-long rescue operation in the flood-hit southern state and rescued a total of 16,005 people during 'Operation Madad', launched on August 9 for assisting the and undertaking disaster relief operations.

The Defence forces were involved in several daring rescue acts such as air-lifting a pregnant woman and winching up a two-year old which won them widespread appreciation.

In addition to the rescue of the marooned area, 10 air sorties amounting to 15 hours of flying were undertaken by various naval aircraft, mainly for air dropping of relief supplies, especially and medicines.

on Saturday celebrated the 70th with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the -- the city's centrepiece boulevard -- in presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)