Silver plunges in futures trade, down Rs 170

Silver prices fell by Rs 170 to Rs 38,526 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators cut down their bets to book profits amid a weak trend overseas.

Silver to be delivered in May was down by Rs 170, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 38,526 per kg at the It clocked a business volume of 17,563 lots.

Silver for delivery in July, too, was trading lower by Rs 117, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 39,120 per kg in a business turnover of 315 lots.

Market analysts said profit-booking at current levels and fresh losses in the overseas, mainly led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.14 per cent higher at USD 15.08 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)