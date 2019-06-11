Silver prices fall by Rs 16 per kg on profit-booking

Silver prices fell by Rs 16 to Rs 36,525 per kg in futures trade Tuesday amid profit-booking by speculators.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery dipped by Rs 16, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 36,525 per kg, clocking a business volume of 23,663 lots.

The for September delivery also traded lower by Rs 86, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 36,969 per kg in 6,106 lots.

Marketmen said profit-booking at prevailing levels led to the fall in silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver rose 0.04 per cent to USD 14.65 an ounce in

