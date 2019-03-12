Singapore bans use of Boeing 737 MAX in its airspace

Singapore's regulator Tuesday banned the use of MAX in the country's airspace following a deadly plane crash at the weekend.

The MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Sunday, killing all 157 people on board, months after a jet of the same model crashed in killing 189.

The Civil Authority of (CAAS) said in a statement it was "temporarily suspending operation of all variants of the MAX into and out of in light of two fatal accidents involving Boeing 737 MAX in less than five months."



It comes as airlines around the world remove the model from their schedules, while US regulators have ordered Boeing to make urgent improvements to the jet.

Singapore's suspension will take effect from 2:00 pm (0600 GMT) Tuesday, the authority said.

It said that SilkAir, the regional wing of Airlines, operates six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Other airlines operating the planes to Singapore are China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, and Thai

The regulator said it was working with the city-state's -- a major global hub -- and affected airlines to minimise any impact on passengers.

"During the temporary suspension, CAAS will gather more information and review the safety risk associated with the continued operation of 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore," it said.

"The suspension will be reviewed as relevant safety information becomes available.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)