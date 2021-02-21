India-China disengagement process in eastern Ladakh complete: Rajnath Singh

-
The disengagement process by India and China in eastern Ladakh is 'complete' after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks between the two neighbours, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday as he hit out at Congress for 'doubting' Indian soldiers' bravery.
The country will not allow any "unilateral action" on its border and will pay any cost to thwart such attempts, he told the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's state conference here.
"After nine rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue, the disengagement process is complete. But unfortunately the Congress is doubting Indian army's bravery.... isn't it insulting to the soldiers who do the supreme sacrifice," he said.
Twenty Indian army personnel were killed in the Galwan clash with the Chinese troops last year during the face-off.
The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has never compromised with country's unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty" and it shall never do so, he asserted.
