Sister of Saudi crown prince faces Paris trial: legal source

The sister of Saudi Crown is to be put on trial in next month for allegedly ordering her to beat up a in the French capital, a legal source told AFP on Wednesday.

The case against stems from an alleged assault in her apartment on the ultra-expensive Avenue Foch in west in September 2016.

The trial is due to be judged on July 9, the source said.

The alleged victim has said he was hired to carry out refurbishment work at Hassa's apartment and that she became angry after he took a photograph, accusing him of wanting to sell it to the media. He alleges the princess, said to be in her 40s, then ordered the to beat him up.

magazine reported that the shouted: "Kill him, the dog, he doesn't deserve to live".

The says he was punched in the face, his hands were tied and he was forced to kiss the princess's feet during an hours-long ordeal. His tools were confiscated before he was allowed to leave. AFP reported at the time of the incident that his injuries were so severe that he was ordered off work for eight days.

The was charged on October 1, 2016 with armed violence, theft, issuing death threats and holding someone against their will. Princess Hassa is likely to be absent from the trial as she has not been apprehended under an international arrest warrant issued in 2017.

Lionised in the Saudi media for her charity work and women's rights campaigning, Princess Hassa is sister to Mohammed, one of the most powerful leaders in the

Known by his initials MBS, 32-year-old Mohammed has shaken up and the wider since he was elevated to in 2017.

Widely regarded as de facto leader under his 82-year-old father Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Mohammed has presented himself as a champion of moderate Islam.

But the has faced a diplomatic crisis since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a fierce critic, at the in October last year. The Saudis, after initially denying they knew anything of Khashoggi's disappearance, finally acknowledged that a team killed him inside the consulate, but described it as a rogue operation that did not involve the

Princess Hassa's legal case is not the first time Saudi have had a brush with the law in In 2013 French authorities ordered assets to be seized from Saudi princess Maha al-Sudairi, wife of the then Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, over an unpaid luxury hotel tab of nearly six million euros ($6.8 million).

