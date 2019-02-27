Situation under control in Punjab: Amarinder

Amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions, Wednesday said the situation in the state was "under control" and the hospitals were prepared for any eventuality.

Singh chaired a review meeting of the border areas in Jalandhar along with top officials of the Army, the (BSF), the (ITBP) and the Police, an said.

He extended all possible help to the to ensure that the border areas of the state remain stable and secure and appealed to the locals to be wary of rumour mongering.

"The situation is under control and the armed and paramilitary forces, along with the police and district administrations, are aggressively countering all rumours," he said.

The CM said he would visit the border areas in the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, and over the next two days to instill confidence among the people.

He asked the police and the security forces to sensitise the people about the situation, in wake of the (IAF) air strikes on militant hideouts across the Line of Control (LoC) following the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy in

He said security measures have been undertaken at all the sensitive installations, including the bases and the airports, in the region.

Adequate steps have been taken to prepare the civil hospitals to handle any situation, which might arise in the current circumstances, he said.

He saidthe armed and paramilitary forces had taken sufficient measures to ensure the state's preparedness and the safety of its people.

Earlier, the chaired a high-level meeting of the police and civil administration of the state in Chandigarh to take stock of the situation and discuss steps to maintain peace and law and order in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)