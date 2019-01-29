JUST IN
Business Standard

Punjab CM condoles demise of Fernandes

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condoled the death of former Defence Minister George Fernandes, who passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 99.

Amarinder Singh said Fernandes would be remembered as one of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement of the 1970s.

A fearless politician, he played an important role in the Indian polity, said the Chief Minister, adding that in his death, the nation had lost an astute leader.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 16:30 IST

