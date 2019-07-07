Six held in connection with robbery at senior bureaucrat's house in Moti Bagh

Six people, including two women, were arrested in connection with a robbery at the house of a senior bureaucrat in South Delhi, police said Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Ajay Muthu (38), Gudiya (36), Handrew Perera (38), Anu Perera (32), Sabbir Ali (36) and Anand Kumar Verma (49), they said.

On Tuesday, the police received information regarding a theft in the house of a senior bureaucrat in New Moti Bagh area, a senior police officer said.

They scanned the CCTV cameras of the area and zeroed in on a car which had a fake number plate, they said.

"However, police got a tip-off and they apprehended Handrew from Vasant Village on Wednesday. The car was also recovered," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya.

During interrogation, Handrew said that his brother-in- law Ajay Muthu earlier used to live in the servant quarters of the house of a senior bureaucrat in New Moti Bagh and his wife Gudiya worked as maid in other houses, the DCP said.

Gudiya used to gathered information about the flats of senior diplomats which were locked and he used to target them, he said.

On Tuesday, Muthu, Handrew and Ali, who is the brother of Gudiya, found the locked house in New Moti Bagh area and entered inside after breaking the windows, they said.

They stole all the gold and diamond ornaments and escaped, the police said.

Later, Muthu, Ali, Gudia and Handrew's wife Anu were also arrested and some jewellery was seized from them.

During questioning, they said that they have sold most of it to jeweller Anand Verma. He was arrested from Vasant Village and some more jewellery was seized from him, they said.

