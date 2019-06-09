Six hospitalised due to food poisoning in Shamli

Six people were hospitalised in a suspected poisoning case in Uttar Pradesh's district on Sunday, police said.

The victims complained of headache, stomach pain and vomiting after eating at their home in Umerpur village under Thana Bhawan Police Station limits, they said.

According to reports, the victim family ate a potato curry in the meal prior to falling sick.

