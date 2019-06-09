Bihar Cong passes resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to continue

The Bihar Pradesh Committee (BPCC) on Sunday passed a unanimous resolution requesting to continue as

The decision to pass a unanimous resolution was taken at a meeting convened by the state to review the Lok Sabha poll outcome.

"The meeting unanimously passed a resolution requesting All to continue as the party president," Bihar Congress' media department H K Verma said.

Gandhi had offered to quit as the in the May 25 meeting of the after the party's poll debacle. The CWC had rejected his offer but the is firm on quitting the post.

Verma said the BPCC meeting was attended by state Madan Mohan Jha, and other senior leaders.

One of the main reasons behind the defeat of the Mahagathbandhan, of which the Congress was a part, is lack of coordination among the grassroot level workers of the constituents of the grouping, he said.

There was communication among the top level of the grand alliance, the Congress said.

The BPCC held meetings with district presidents and the legislature party to find out the reasons behind the poll debacle, he said.

The review meeting will be also held at Pradesh level and divisional level.

A report will be submitted to the party high command after holding review meetings at all levels, Verma said.

