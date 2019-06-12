Six places in Odisha record temp above 45 degree Celsius

Intense virtually made Odisha a cauldron on Wednesday with the soaring above 45 degree in six places even as the MeT Centre here has forecast harsh weather in next three days.

The here forecast conditions in more than 15 districts for at least next three days and advised people to avoid heat exposure.

As the entire state sizzled under heat, the temperature breached the 40 degree mark in at least 15 places, while coastal and interior areas encountered unbearable weather due to rising temperature coupled with high level of relative humidity.

Sambalpur in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 45.6 degree followed by 45.3 degree in Talcher, 45.2 degree in Hirakud and Sonepur and 45 degree in both Jharsuguda and Titlagarh, the said.

The touched 44.5 degree Celsius in Sundargarh, while it was 43.9 degree in Angul, 42.6 degree in Malkangiri, 42.5 degree in Bolangir, 41.8 degree in Bhawanipatna, 40.9 degree in Keonjhar and 40.8 degree in Chandbali, it said.

The temperature in state capital Bhubaneswar jumped to 42.4 degree Celsius, up from 40.3 degree Celsius recorded on Tuesday, while relative humidity in the city stood at 92 per cent, it said.

In Cuttack city, the maximum temperature soared up to 40.5 degree Celsius from 39.8 degree measured on Tuesday.

The said is likely to prevail at some places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Boudh districts.

Similarly, one or two places in the districts of Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Bhadrak will face heat wave, it said.

