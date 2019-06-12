Results of local bodies bypoll reflect state govt's work: Sachin Pilot

After the bagged eight of the 16 seats in 10 districts of in the local bodies bypoll, said the was working for the welfare of all sections, which reflected in the election results.

"The faith people have shown in the shows that the party is working on development policy and people are benefitting from welfare schemes," Pilot, who is also the state party chief, said in a statement.

He added that the who won from Rawatsar was of the ideology while the one who emerged victorious in Gajsinghpur was supported by the party.

The Congress bagged eight seats while the BJP emerged victorious on five in the bypoll, results of which were declared Wednesday.

Three wards were won by independent candidates.

Polling to 16 wards of Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, and was held on June 10.

The Congress won in Khairthal, Behror, Jahajpur, Indergarh, Sujangarh, Nohar, Shahpura and bagged one of the seats in Hindaun.

The BJP emerged victorious in Weir, Chhapar, Bari and Todabhim besides bagging a seat in Hindaun, as per the results declared by the State Election Commission.

Two independent candidates won from Rawatsar in district while the third won from Gajsinghpur of district.

