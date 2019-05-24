SKM's Indra Hang Subba wins lone LS seat in Sikkim

The result on the lone Lok Sabha constituency in went on a predictable line with Indra Hang Subba of the Krantikari Morcha (SKM) winning the seat.

Over the past four decades, voters of have traditionally sent the state's ruling party candidate to the Lok Sabha, and this time too they did not make exception.

The SKM has won the assembly polls with a slender majority -- winning 17 seats against SDF's 15.

SKM's Subba polled 1,54,999 votes, defeating his nearest rival D B Katwal of the by over 11,000 votes. Katwal bagged 1,43,414 votes.

There were 11 candidates in the fray on the seat.

