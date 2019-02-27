SKM withdraws its call for statewide bandh on Thursday

-
The opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Wednesday withdrew its call for the statewide bandh on Thursday, a day after the Sikkim High Court restrained the SKM from going ahead with its proposed bandh.
SKM president Prem Singh Tamang, better known as PS Golay, made the announcement to withdraw the bandh call.
"We bow before the Hon'ble court for which we have the highest respect...we have decided to withdraw our call for bandh tomorrow in deference to the court's directive," Golay told reporters.
He said that the party workers will instead observe a day-long fast at the party offices across Sikkim before the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi to press for those demands for which the bandh was proposed.
While calling off Thursday's statewide bandh to press for their 35-point demand, Golay thanked various section of the people for extending their wholehearted support for the bandh call.
A division bench of the Sikkim High Court comprising the Chief Justice Vijai Kumar Bist and Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai had yesterday restrained the SKM from going ahead with the bandh on February 28 next on a PIL filed by one Anita Sharma and others.
