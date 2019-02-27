SKM withdraws its call for statewide bandh on Thursday

The opposition Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Wednesday withdrew its call for the statewide on Thursday, a day after the High Court restrained the from going ahead with its proposed

Prem Singh Tamang, better known as PS Golay, made the announcement to withdraw the call.

"We bow before the Hon'ble court for which we have the highest respect...we have decided to withdraw our call for bandh tomorrow in deference to the court's directive," told reporters.

He said that the party workers will instead observe a day-long fast at the party offices across before the portraits of to press for those demands for which the bandh was proposed.

While calling off Thursday's to press for their 35-point demand, thanked various section of the people for extending their wholehearted support for the bandh call.

A division bench of the comprising the and Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai had yesterday restrained the from going ahead with the bandh on February 28 next on a PIL filed by one and others.

