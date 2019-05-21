Skullcandy confident of double-digit growth in India

Audio is confident that its business will continue to grow in "strong double-digits" as spending on products and experiences by consumers, especially millennials, increases.

The Utah, US-based company had, in October last year, stated that is expected to be among its top three markets globally in the next three to five years.

"We are growing at strong double-digits, well over 20-25 per cent. And we are confident of this pace of growth to continue. The market has grown and so has the competition, but we are excited about the opportunity here," said.

is the exclusive distributor for in

Major markets for include the US, and the UK.

The company Tuesday launched 'Indy', its new lineup of earbuds, priced at Rs 7,499.

"Indy is designed and priced to be the truly that fits perfectly into the aspirations of the Indian consumers," Bhattacharjya said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)