Smuggled gold worth Rs 66.27 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Smuggled gold weighing nearly 2 and valued at Rs 66.27 lakhs was seized from a passenger who arrived at the international airport here Sunday, (DRI) said.

Based on specific intelligence, sleuths intercepted the passenger who arrived by a flight from at 00:40 am on Sunday, a release from the DRI's (Hyderabad Zonal Unit) said here.

During the search, he was found carrying foreign-marked gold bars weighing a total of 1996.70 grams, worth Rs 66.27 lakhs, which was concealed in his shoes, it said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the passenger had retrieved the gold from inside the flight, where it was earlier left behind by another passenger who was travelling on an international leg from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram, the officials said.

Further investigation is on, the officials added.

