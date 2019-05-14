JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Students detained for selling 'Modi pakodas' near PM's rally venue

Yulu launches operations in Mumbai
Business Standard

14-year-old missing boy reunited with family in Jammu

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The police has reunited a 14-year-old missing boy with his family in Jammu, officials said Tuesday.

Sunita Devi, of Rajiv Nagar, reported at Narwal police post that her son, Lalit, did not return home after going to school on Monday, they said.

An FIR was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and teams were constituted to find the boy, they said.

Lalit was handed over to his parents after legal formalities were completed, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 22:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements