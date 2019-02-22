Sonowal lays foundation stone of Rupsi Airport

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday laid the foundation stone of the Rupsi Airport in Kokrajhar district.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu also participated in the programme through video conferencing.
Rupsi Airport, situated in Kokrajhar district is being developed under the Regional Connectivity Scheme by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a total amount of Rs 70 crore.
The airport will have provisions for handling ATR 72-500 type aircraft in its two bays and will have a terminal of 3,500 square meter area which will be able to handle 250 passengers.
Sonowal said the airport, once functional, will be able to boost the economic development of lower Assam districts such as Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, etc, by augmenting air connectivity in the area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put emphasis on the rapid development of the entire northeast region since coming to power in 2014, Sonowal said.
"Earlier, the state had to resort to agitations for developmental works and now initiatives like opening of three bridges over Brahmaputra River and construction of five others, including forthcoming Dhubri and Phulbari connecting bridge, are going on rapidly," he added.
The chief minister urged the residents of neighbouring areas of Rupsi Airport to maintain the natural beauty of the place by preserving the water bodies so that it can become the most beautiful airport in the country.
Assam Tourism Minister Chandan Brahma appreciated both the Central and state governments for taking steps to make the Rupsi Airport functional as per the Bodo Accord and said that this airport would play a big part in accelerating the economic development of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) areas.
BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary thanked the Centre and the state government for this historic step of developing Rupsi Airport that would usher in a period of rapid development in the entire area.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU