A section of people trying to create disturbance: Sonowal

Press Trust of India  |  Golaghat 

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday said a section of the people are "hell bent on creating disturbance" in society over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"The Government of Assam is committed to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of the state," Sonowal said while inaugurating the Golaghat Engineering College, here.

The chief minister said his government has taken several initiatives for the welfare of the local people of the state.

The Golaghat Engineering College, set up at Bogorijan is the sixth engineering college set up by the state government.

Sonowal asked the students of the college to become efficient and responsible engineers who can contribute to the growth of society.

The chief minister said the state government can play the role of facilitator and create infrastructure.

Emphasising on the need for teachers and parents to motivate the students, he termed the 21st century as a century of competition and asked the young generation to keep themselves abreast of the scientific developments taking place across the globe and march ahead to prove their prowess in the present world order.

Sonowal said that divyangjans (specially abled) who constitute an important segment of the demography of the state should be empowered.

"Therefore, the first ever ITI for the divyangjans is being built in Dibrugarh to help them to empower themselves technically," he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has announced Rs 22,594 crore for capacity augmentation of Numaligarh Refinery in the district from the existing 3 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum to 9 MMTPA , he said adding petroleum products from NRL will be sent to Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

