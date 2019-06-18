German ambassador meets LG Baijal, appreciates pedestrianisation of Karol Bagh

Baijal Tuesday met of who praised pedestrianisation of shopping hub Karolbagh in the city and discussed mutual areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Baijal said the two sides discussed cooperation regarding air pollution, road transport, urbanisation among other areas.

"Met of Germany, His Excellency Mr. Discussed possible areas of mutual cooperation like air pollution, road transport, urbanization, etc. Mr Linder appreciated Pedestrianization of Wish for stronger relations between the two countries," the tweeted.

The North Municipal Corporation(NDMC) launched a pilot project to decongest in May. The entire stretch of Ajmal Khan Road has been pedestianised under the project by the civic body.

The NDMC has planned to undertake similar projects in Kirti Nagar and Kamla Nagar market after successful completion of Karolbagh pedestrianisation, officials of the civic body said.

