Maha: Overcrowded cab falls off bridge, 4 women, 2 girls dead

Four women and two girls were killed in district of Maharashtra Tuesday when the overcrowded they were traveling in fell off a bridge across a river, police said.

Against the permitted eight passengers, the jeep, turned into a black-and-yellow licensed taxi, was carrying 13 persons, police said.

Among the deceased were three young women who had passed their std 12th exam only a few days ago.

The accident took place around 3.30 pm on a bridge on the on Sakoli-Lakhandur road near Kumbhli village, a said.

The lost control over the steering wheel and the fell into the riverbed 40 feet below, he said.

The deceased were identified as (12), her sister (20), both residents of Sangadi village; Gungun Hitesh Palandurkar (15), resident of Gondia; Shilpa Srirang Kawale (20), (45), both residents of Sasra village and Surekha Dewaji Kumbre (20), resident of Sasratoli.

Ashwini, Shilpa and Surekha had just passed their std 12th exam and were returning from Sakoli where they had gone for college admission, police said.

Three women were seriously injured and admitted to a hospital in Bhandara, while four others, including the driver, were sent to a government hospital in Sakoli. Police have registered a case.

