JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kevin Costner, Diane Lane to star in suspense thriller 'Let Him Go'

ZEE5 and Dialog Announce a Strategic Partnership to Bring the Largest Bouquet of Premium Regional Content to Sri Lanka
Business Standard

Six killed in accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Press Trust of India  |  Unnao (UP) 

Six persons were Thursday killed and 18 others

injured when three vehicles were involved in an accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Mirzapur Ajigawan village here, police said.

The incident took place at about 2 AM when a truck carrying pipes lost control and hit a divider. As pipes got scattered on the Expressway, a bus coming from behind overturned and hit a car from the back.

Three women and two children were among those killed on the spot while 18 others were injured in the incident, Ciricle Officer, Bangarmau, Ambrish Bhadauria said.

The bus was going to Muzaffarpur in Bihar from Delhi, he said and added that attempts were on to identify the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements