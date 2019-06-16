Maha recorded 115 MT of food production despite drought, deficient rain: Fadnavis

Devendra Saturday said the state recorded 115.70 lakh metric tonnes of despite drought and deficient rainfall, thanks to various water conservation methods adopted by it.

He was here to attend the NITI Aayog meet.

"We achieved 115.70 This could be possible because of less dependency on rainfall and putting in place alternative arrangements," said.

He also elaborated on the benefits of farm ponds and the ongoing irrigation projects and plans for the ambitious Marathwada Watergrid project.

is the flagship programme of the It envisages desilting streams and encouraging farm ponds with an emphasis on percolation of water.

also talked about the measures taken by his government to mitigate drought like deploying tankers, fodder camps and massive tree plantation programmes.

He thanked the Centre for the "highest ever assistance" to this year to tackle the drought situation.

"Rs 4,248.59 crore assistance has been received so far and it was distributed among farmers," he said.

The said the government is also stressing on efforts for rainwater harvesting in cities.

As of now, 13,277 such plans have been approved in major cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Thane municipal corporations, he said.

Fadnavis also underlined measures taken to tackle the Naxal problem in the state.

Numerous measures are under implementation in partnership with and corporates in Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Washim and Gadchiroli districts, he said.

"In 2018, succeeded in eliminating 50 Naxals, the highest ever, and 154 naxals surrendered in last five years. Improved interstate coordination and joint operations are giving good results," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)