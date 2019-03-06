South Korea proposes clear-air project with China

South Korean Moon has proposed a joint project with to use artificial to clean the air in Seoul, where an acute increase in has caused alarm.

Moon also on Wednesday instructed government officials to quicken the retirement of old coal-burning power plants.

has been struggling to tackle the rise in air that experts have linked to China's massive industrial activity and emission from South Korean cars.

Fine dust levels in have hit new highs over the past week, leaving people wearing masks while commuting under have compared to the scenes of the movie "Wall-E.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)