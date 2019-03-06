4 bootleggers arrested, 300 cartons of smuggled liquor seized

Four bootleggers were arrested and 300 cartons of smuggled liquor was seized in two separate areas here, police said Tuesday.

The arrests were made by personnel from the Masuri and police stations.

of Police, Rural, Neeraj Kumar Jadoun, said around 9 pm on Monday, intercepted a truck for checking.

During the search, 230 cartons of smuggled liquor, worth Rs 16 lakh, were seized. The liquor bottles were marked as only for sale in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Police have arrested and Harvinder, both natives of

They said that they were paid Rs 10,000 each by Jagroop Singh and Harmohan Singh, natives of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, to deliver the consignment from Haryana, police said.

Police have seized the truck and liquor. and Harvinder have been sent to jail.

In a separate incident, the police intercepted a mini-truck during a special checking drive.

It was carrying 70 cartons of smuggled liquor.Ishwar and Sumit were arrested. They have been also sent to jail and the vehicle and liquor have been seized, Jadoun said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)