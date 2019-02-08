JUST IN
Business Standard

Targeting crown prince over Khashoggi 'a red line': Saudi minister

AFP  |  Washington 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was "not involved" in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and blaming him would be crossing "a red line," Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs said Friday.

"For anyone to think that they can dictate what we should do, what our leadership should do, is preposterous," Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Washington, where many US lawmakers have stated they believe Prince Mohammed is responsible for Khashoggi's killing last year at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"Our leadership is a red line," al-Jubeir added.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 23:30 IST

