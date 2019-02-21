South Korean Prez hopes Gandhi's thinking can lead to peace and prosperity in Asia and beyond

South Korean Thursday voiced hope that the great spirit of can usher in peace and prosperity in and beyond, as US and North Korean leader are set to meet next week in to discuss the denuclearisation of the

Moon made the remarks while welcoming at a ceremony to unveil a bust of which will be put on permanent display at the prestigious here.

Moon praised Gandhi, saying his greatness lies in the fact that he walked the path of peace despite the violence or threats against him or his people.

Noting that his country has also experienced colonial rule, the South Korean president insisted the must work together to help establish peace and ensure joint prosperity in the region.

"I sincerely hope that the great spirit of can be realised into peace and prosperity in Asia, going beyond the Korean Peninsula," South Korea's Agency quoted Moon as saying.

"This year is also a meaningful year to South Korea," Moon told the ceremony, noting the year marks under Japan's colonial rule that lasted 36 years from 1910-45.

"Gandhi's teachings that said 'Be the change you wish to see,' and 'There is no way to peace, there is only peace,' specially touch my heart. With the unveiling of his statue today, Gandhi's spirits will forever be in the heart of South Koreans," he added.

Moon on Wednesday thanked for supporting South Korea's efforts to denuclearise North and establish peace on the

"If permanent peace is established on the Peninsula, this will greatly contribute to peace and prosperity all throughout I am looking forward to India's unwavering support as it has played a significant role in the global peace movement," he was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

President Trump announced during his State of the Union address on February 5 that his second summit with Kim would take place February 27 and 28 in Hanoi,

hosted the first Trump-Kim summit in June last year when they pledged to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the

In Singapore, Trump and Kim signed a vague agreement that committed the two to continue working toward denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula -- but with no explicit obligation by to actually disarm.

North has since claimed it destroyed missile engine and nuclear test sites, but it has not let the international inspectors verify that.

Modi arrived here earlier in the day on a two-day state visit. He will hold bilateral talks with South Korean President Moon on Friday. The two leaders are expected to discuss the issue of denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, ahead of the Trump-Kim summit.

