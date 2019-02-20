Trump speaks to South Korean prez Moon Jae-in about N Korea summit

Ahead of the North summit in later this month, US Tuesday discussed the trip with his South Korean counterpart and told reporters his ultimate goal is denuclearization of N

"I had a great conversation this morning with Moon of South We obviously discussed the upcoming trip next week...we're going to in ..I look forward to being with Kim (Jong-un)..I think a lot of things will come out of it," Trump told reporters about the telephonic conversation.

Moon and I discussed probably every aspect of the meeting," he said.

"We're in no rush whatsoever, we're going to have our meeting...we'll see what happens and I think ultimately we're going to be very successful."



Trump and the North Korean leader are scheduled to meet on February 27-28 in Hanoi,

"The two leaders agreed to remain in close communication following the summit," the said.

In an interaction with reporters, Trump said he would be talking over phone with Japanese Wednesday on the same issue.

"I will be speaking tomorrow (Wednesday) with Abe of I will be having a similar conversation. So I think, next week is going to be very exciting. It's going to be the second summit," he said, adding his ultimate goal is denuclearization of

"I think we will see that ultimately. I have no pressing time schedule. A lot of people would like to see it go very quickly from the other side. I really believe that N Korea can be a tremendous economic power. Their location between Russia, and is unbelievable," he said.

Trump said that and Kim have some very positive things in mind.

"We will soon find out. I'm in no rush. There's no testing... If you look at the end of the Obama administration, it was a disaster. What was going on. You don't have that right now. It's a much different feeling. I think people have...there's always danger, but I think people have much different feeling," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)