Southampton rocked as Derby win FA Cup shoot-out

Southampton's dismal season hit a new low as the strugglers were dumped out of the by second tier after a penalty shoot-out.

In a third round replay heavily influenced by the latest controversy over the use of VAR, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side blew a two-goal lead in the closing stages at St Mary's.

The tie finished 2-2 after extra-time on Wednesday, with winning 5-3 on penalties.

Having avoided falling behind when VAR dubiously ruled out a goal from Derby's in the first half, went ahead through Stuart Armstrong's 68th minute header.

doubled their lead with a cool finish two minutes later.

Both goals were also referred to VAR, but the drama with the wasn't over.

got one back with 14 minutes left when Harry Wilson's free-kick went straight in and was allowed to stand by VAR despite Southampton's claims that several Rams players were offside.

Just six minutes later, headed Derby's equaliser from Wilson's superb cross to force extra-time.

Just as they had in the original match at Pride Park, Derby had battled back from 2-0 down.

And Frank Lampard's Championship promotion chasers, who knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup earlier this season, claimed another top-flight scalp in the shoot-out.

Redmond was the only to miss on either team, firing wide before Derby netted the winning kick.

The VAR decisions will stoke fresh debate about whether VAR is being used correctly after Chelsea said officials don't know how to work the system.

Sarri criticised VAR following the controversial decision to award a penalty to Tottenham's in Chelsea's 1-0 League Cup semi-final first leg defeat last week.

The Italian claiming he had seen a different camera angle that showed Kane was offside in the build-up to the penalty.

Derby will face third tier minnows Accrington in the fourth round, while Southampton, one point above the bottom three, will have to face their tense battle to avoid relegation with no incentives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)