Soybean prices fall on weak spot demand

prices fell by Rs 4, to Rs 3,804 per in futures trade Monday after participants cut down their bets tracking negative cues from the physical market.

Besides, muted demand for attributed the fall in prices, marketmen said.

Soyabean for August contracts fell by Rs 4, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 3,804 per clocking an open interest of 3,060 lots.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, for October contracts eased by Rs 74, or 2.1 per cent, to Rs 3,370 per having an open interest of 270 lots.

