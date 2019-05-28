Spanish footballers detained for alleged match-fixing: reports

Several Spanish footballers, suspected of being part of a gang that fixed matches in the first and second divisions, were detained on Tuesday, Spanish media reported.

Contacted by AFP, police confirmed an operation was underway but refused to give any more details.

According to several local media, those detained include a former Real Madrid player, suspected of leading the organisation, other footballers or ex-footballers in the first division as well as the of Huesca, 19th in the last

Suspected of fixing matches, they are accused of belonging to a criminal gang, corruption and money laundering, Spanish media reported.

