Speaker reprimands Cong MP Gogoi

Strongly disapproving of MP Gaurav Gogoi's attempt to disrupt MP Tathagata Satpathy's speech in Lok Sabha, Sumitra on Friday said not allowing members to speak is akin to killing democracy.

After the House met post-lunch, Satpathy began the discussion on the interim Budget in the absence of Congress' who was to speak first.

The members, however, started protesting on the Rafale issue, demanding a (JPC) probe into the fighter jet deal.

members Gogoi, Rajeev Satav, Sushmita Dev and others trooped into the Well shouting slogans.

Gogoi, with a placard in his hand, walked up to Sathpathy's seat and started raising slogans as the member's microphone was on and the camera usually focuses on the person who is making the speech.

"Gaurav Gogoi, don't go there. Please stay in your limit," an said.

Gogoi immediately stepped back.

In the past, had reprimanded Dev for similar actions.

Mallikarjun Kharge, of the Congress in the House, said unless the Rafale issue is addressed, the protests will continue.

The Congress later staged a walkout in protest.

After Sathpathy's speech was over, Bhartuhari Mahtab objected to Gogoi'a act.

"Walking up to the (the person delivering the speech) and not allowing him to speak has become a regular practice in the House," Mahtab said.

To this, said she named Gogoi and reprimanded him for his behaviour.

"But what to do? They are people's representatives," she said.

"So even Satpathy is a people's representative," Mahtab said.

"This is very irresponsible behaviour. This is wrong and should not happen. We are proving that we are killing democracy. If members are not allowed to speak in then it is an anti-democratic act," he said.

