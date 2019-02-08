Speaker reprimands Cong MP Gogoi

-
Strongly disapproving of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's attempt to disrupt BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy's speech in Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday said not allowing members to speak is akin to killing democracy.
After the House met post-lunch, Satpathy began the discussion on the interim Budget in the absence of Congress' Veerappa Moily who was to speak first.
The Congress members, however, started protesting on the Rafale issue, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the fighter jet deal.
Congress members Gogoi, Rajeev Satav, Sushmita Dev and others trooped into the Well shouting slogans.
Gogoi, with a placard in his hand, walked up to Sathpathy's seat and started raising slogans as the BJD member's microphone was on and the camera usually focuses on the person who is making the speech.
"Gaurav Gogoi, don't go there. Please stay in your limit," an upset Speaker said.
Gogoi immediately stepped back.
In the past, Mahajan had reprimanded Dev for similar actions.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Congress in the House, said unless the Rafale issue is addressed, the protests will continue.
The Congress later staged a walkout in protest.
After Sathpathy's speech was over, BJD leader Bhartuhari Mahtab objected to Gogoi'a act.
"Walking up to the Speaker (the person delivering the speech) and not allowing him to speak has become a regular practice in the House," Mahtab said.
To this, Mahajan said she named Gogoi and reprimanded him for his behaviour.
"But what to do? They are people's representatives," she said.
"So even Satpathy is a people's representative," Mahtab said.
"This is very irresponsible behaviour. This is wrong and should not happen. We are proving that we are killing democracy. If members are not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha then it is an anti-democratic act," he said.
