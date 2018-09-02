SpiceJet appoints Travel ETS Avia as its GSA in Israel

Budget carrier SpiceJet has appointed Travel ETS Avia as its general sales agent (GSA) in Israel.
GSA is a sales representative for an airline, responsible for selling all products including tickets and cargo services in a specific country or region where the airline does not operate.
At present, government-run Air India is the only domestic carrier which flies to Israel with four-times a week services to Tel Aviv from New Delhi.
SpiceJet, which is the second largest budget carrier after IndiGo, forged the partnership with Travel ETS Avia last month, according to a source.
"Travel ETS Avia has been appointed as the main sales agent of SpiceJet in Israel," the source said.
When contacted, SpiceJet spokesperson did not comment on the developments.
The new development will open an attractive avenue for tourists and businessmen visiting India from Israel, according to the source.
Travel ETS Avia is a part of the Israel-based family- owned consortium Ophir Tours, which is largely into MICE (meeting, incentives, conference and exhibitions) segment of the tourism industry.
SpiceJet operates more than 400 daily flights to 55 destinations, 47 of them in the country and seven international, with a fleet of 36 Boeing 737s and 22 Bombardier Q-400s.
