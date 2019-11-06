SpiceJet board to meet on November 13 to consider Q2 financial results

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet
A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 after it overshot the runway while landing due to heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday night | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said its board will meet on November 13 to consider financial results for the three months ended September.

The airline had reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 261.7 crore for the June quarter.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board of directors would meet on November 13.

At the meeting, the board would "consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019," it added.

Shares of the airline on Wednesday declined nearly 2 per cent to close at Rs 114.95 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Wed, November 06 2019. 19:30 IST

