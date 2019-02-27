SpiceJet to start flights to Jharsuguda from Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata from March 31

on Wednesday announced to launch daily direct flights to Odisha's Jharsuguda from Delhi, and under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme from March 31.

"Jharsuguda, Odisha's top investment and manufacturing hub, marks SpiceJet's maiden entry into the state and will be the airline's tenth destination under UDAN," the said in a statement.

also announced an "introductory promotional fare" starting at Rs 3,701 (all inclusive) on Delhi-Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda-Delhi, Jharsuguda- and Hyderabad-Jharsuguda routes.

The added that similar introductory promotional fare of Rs 2,560 (all inclusive) would be charged on Jharsuguda- and Kolkata-Jharsuguda routes.

With the addition of these new flights, will be operating 29 daily flights under the regional connectivity scheme (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) that seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying affordable.

Jharsuguda is Odisha's second biggest airport and the only one to handle civil commercial operations after the in Bhubaneswar.

said, "SpiceJet is delighted to provide direct air connectivity from Jharsuguda, one of Odisha's biggest and a top investment destination, to key metro cities and beyond. We are confident that these new flights will do very well much like our other flights and will give a big push to the economic growth of Odisha."



The will be deploying its 737-800 aircraft on the Jharsuguda-Delhi-Jharsuguda sector whereas the other two UDAN sectors of Jharsuguda-Hyderabad-Jharsuguda and Jharsuguda-Kolkata-Jharsuguda would be served by its Q400 fleet.

At present, SpiceJet operates 23 flights under the UDAN scheme.

