Spot demand lifts mentha oil futures by 0.99%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mentha oil prices rose by 0.99 per cent to Rs 1,508.30 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid pick up in demand at the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in January month rose by Rs 14.80, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 1,508.30 per kg in a business turnover of 113 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on upsurge in demand from consuming industries in the physical market against restricted supplies from Chandausi led to the rise in mentha oil futures.

Thu, January 24 2019. 11:30 IST

