Spot demand lifts zinc futures by 1.59 pc

prices rose 1.59 per cent to Rs 184.75 per kg in futures trade Friday tracking a firm trend at the physical markets on the back of pick up in demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 2.90, or 1.59 per cent, at Rs 184.75 per kg with a business turnover of 1,580 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick up in demand from consuming industries, kept prices higher.

