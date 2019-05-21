Spurs ban fans for trying to sell Champions League final tickets

Tottenham have given "indefinite" bans to three fans who tried to sell their tickets for final against

Three Tottenham season-ticket holders listed the seats for the showpiece at the in on a

But they are not allowed to resell the tickets, leading Tottenham to issue the bans.

"The club has this week issued indefinite bans to three season-ticket holders who have listed their UEFA final tickets for sale on a secondary ticketing platform," a Tottenham statement read on Tuesday.

"Once again, we wish to remind all our supporters that any ticket purchased is for the sole use of the individual that purchases it from the club.

"Transferring or selling tickets on unofficially breaches our terms and conditions and is against the law.

"We shall look to take the strongest possible action against anyone found to be engaging in such activity - including indefinite season-ticket bans.

"Please do not ruin one of the biggest occasions in the club's history by selling on your ticket and profiteering from fellow Spurs fans." The north have been allocated just 16,613 tickets for the all-English final on June 1, meaning many fans will miss out.

With so many fans of each club unlikely to get a seat in the 64,000-capacity arena, last week issued a joint statement with fan group of Shankly imploring sponsors of the competition to give up tickets.

