Squadron leader's mortal remains consigned to flames

The mortal remains of (27), who died in the jet crash in Arunachal Pradesh, were brought to the Air Force Station at near here Friday.

The officials and staff of the station paid homage to Hariharan, a resident of Ondipudur here.

The body was then handed over to the family with full military honours and taken to the residence in a flower-decked military vehicle and kept for the public to pay homage, official sources said.

The body was then moved to the electric crematorium in Singanallur, where the family members performed the last rites.

As a mark of respect, a gun salute was accorded to Hariharan before his mortal remains were consigned to flames.

His widow Divya, A K Putambekar, air commanding at the and many IAF officials, and of police L Balaji Saravanan were present at the funeral.

Joining the services in 2011, Vinod was named as the best serviceman from IAF for his excellent service in the rescue team during the floods.

The plane went missing on June 3 after taking off from Jorhat in for Menchuka in before crashing.

