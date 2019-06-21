Lightning kills woman, injures four

A woman was killed and four others injured after getting here, an said on Friday.

(35), a resident of Rekcha village, had gone to a temple near Liwadi village with four other villagers on Thursday evening, when the struck.

died on the spot. The other four received burn injuries, said.

The injured were getting treatment at the Mori Primary Health Centre, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)