Sri Lanka braces for Modi's visit on Sunday

will briefly visit on Sunday during which he will hold discussions with Sirisena, according to the president's office here.

Modi will be the first foreign leader to visit the island nation after the bombings that killed over 250 people, including 11 Indians.

This will be Modi's third visit to Earlier, he visited the country in 2015 and 2017.

"The Indian is to arrive in on Sunday for a visit limited to a few hours. The re-elected Indian leader will be on transit from the Maldives," Sirisena's office said.

The Indian who will arrive at 11 am is to attend an official luncheon hosted by the Sri Lankan and hold bilateral talks.

said they have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit, including traffic movement restrictions during the day.

In New Delhi, the said that Prime Minister Modi is visiting the country with a very clear message of solidarity and signalling our confidence in the in overcoming the tragedy.

Asked whether will help deal with the scourge of terrorism, the ministry said on Thursday it was ready for any assistance to any country of the region.

Sri Lanka was hit by a wave of bombings on April 21. The attacks came despite prior intelligence warnings from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)